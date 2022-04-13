Aho delivered a goal and two assists Tuesday in a 4-2 win over the Rangers.

The goal was an empty netter. Tuesday's outburst was Aho's first three-point game since Jan. 21 -- that was 37 games ago. But the 24-year-old still has 34 goals and 41 assists (75 points) in 71 games, which puts him just outside the league's top-20 scorers. Aho's best offensive season came in 2018-19 with 83 points and there's still a chance for him to best that total, depending on the next couple weeks.