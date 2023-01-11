Aho scored a goal and an assist on one shot in the Hurricanes' 5-3 loss to New Jersey on Tuesday.

The second star of the game, Aho scored a short-handed goal to give the Hurricanes a 3-1 lead. He would also pick up an assist on Max Pacioretty's goal. With this performance, Aho extends his point streak to two games and could be starting another long point streak. On the season, Aho has 13 goals and 33 points in 34 games.