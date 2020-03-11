Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Nabs three points on special teams
Aho scored a pair of goals, one on the power play and one shorthanded, while adding an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Detroit. He also had three shots and two hits.
Aho enjoyed a massive third period, collecting all three of his points in the final 20 minutes. He set up Justin Williams' game-winning goal early in the frame, made it a 4-2 score three minutes later on a short-handed breakaway, then rounded out the scoring on the power play with 3:02 left in regulation. Aho had sputtered slightly since the end of February, collecting just one assist in four games prior to Tuesday. The 22-year-old now has 38 goals and 66 points in 68 games.
