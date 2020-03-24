Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Nearing 40-goal mark
Aho racked up 38 goals and 66 points in 68 games before the NHL suspended its season in March.
Aho has already set a new career high in goals through the first 68 games of the campaign, and if the NHL ultimately resumes its season, he could match or even surpass the new personal best he set in points (83) a year ago if he's able to get hot down the stretch. At just 22 years old, Aho's best years are likely still ahead of him.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Nabs three points on special teams•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Sets Carolina record in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Extends point streak in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Riding 10-game point streak•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Three-point night against Oilers•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Point streak reaches eight games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.