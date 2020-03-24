Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Nearing 40-goal mark

Aho racked up 38 goals and 66 points in 68 games before the NHL suspended its season in March.

Aho has already set a new career high in goals through the first 68 games of the campaign, and if the NHL ultimately resumes its season, he could match or even surpass the new personal best he set in points (83) a year ago if he's able to get hot down the stretch. At just 22 years old, Aho's best years are likely still ahead of him.