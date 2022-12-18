Aho (lower body), who is expected to miss a fifth straight game Sunday versus Pittsburgh, needs more practice time before he can return to the lineup, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

The Hurricanes will play for the fourth time in six days Sunday. Coach Rod Brind'Amour thinks that Aho could have returned sooner if there was more time between contests. It's unclear at this time if the 25-year-old forward will be ready for Tuesday's matchup with New Jersey. Aho has racked up 11 goals and 27 points in 26 games this season.