Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Nets 17 points in last 11 games

Aho put up two assists in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over Buffalo.

Aho just continues to go beast mode on the 2018-19 season. He has 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in his last 11 games. The 21 year-old is on pace to obliterate his career mark of 65 points set last season. And by a 30-point margin.

More News
Our Latest Stories