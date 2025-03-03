Aho scored the game-winning goal in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Flames.
As has often been the case this season, Aho came through in the clutch for the Hurricanes and netted the game-winning goal at 3:16 of overtime following set-ups from Jackson Blake and Jaccob Slavin. This was Aho's 23rd goal of the season. The 27-year-old playmaker is up to 59 points across 60 games in 2024-25.
