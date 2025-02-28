Aho scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Aho has four goals and two assists over his last five outings. The center's tally was the second of three in a span of 3:32 in the first period for the Hurricanes. Aho is up to 21 goals, 57 points, 154 shots on net, 40 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 58 outings this season. It hasn't been his strongest year, and it'll require a late surge for him to achieve a fourth straight 30-goal campaign.