Aho scored a goal, took three shots and recorded two hits in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Aho has been sensational for the Hurricanes so far this season. This might have been only his second goal, with both coming in the team's last three games, but he's on a six-game point streak while cracking the scoresheet in every game thus far. The 28-year-old playmaker has eight points during that streak, and he should continue to be a driving force on offense for Carolina as long as he stays healthy. He also has 15 shots, 10 hits and three blocked shots in that six-game stretch.