Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Nets pair of goals

Aho scored two goals in Wednesday's 3-1 victory over the Canadiens.

Aho has now scored in back-to-back games, giving him 10 goals and 17 assists in 36 contests this season. That's an 82-game pace of 62 points for the sophomore, which would be a significant uptick from his already-impressive 49-point rookie campaign.

