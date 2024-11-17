Aho scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Senators.

Aho had gone seven games without a goal, though he earned six assists in that span to stay productive. The 27-year-old center is up to four goals, 15 points, 45 shots on net, 11 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 16 contests. Aho has exceeded a point-per-game pace in three of the last four seasons, so he could still improve a bit on offense, particularly since he's shooting just 8.9 percent on the year.