Aho (lower body) won't play Thursday versus the Penguins, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Aho is considered to need more practice time before returning from his injury, so he should probably be considered doubtful for Friday's game versus the Flyers as well. With Aho missing a seventh straight game, Paul Stastny will continue to pick up extra playing time in a top-six role.
