Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Notches 82nd point
Aho dished out an assist in Saturday's win over the Flyers.
Aho is on a 10-game goalless slump, but he has managed five assists in that span. The slump is troubling, but Aho's offensive trajectory has exceeded expectations with 82 points in 78 games after posting 65 points last campaign. He'll need to bring his offensive game back to that level again to give the Hurricanes a chance in the playoffs.
