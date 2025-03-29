Aho tallied a goal and fired four shots on net in Friday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

Aho put the puck top shelf past Sam Montembeault in transition to tally Carolina's second of two goals in a two and a half minute span. The 27-year-old Aho is up to 27 goals, 66 points and 185 shots on net in 71 appearances this season. Friday's tally ended a three-game scoreless skid for Aho, who has 15 points in his last 18 games. Carolina's top-line center is just four points away from the 70-point mark and if Aho can hit the threshold, it would be the fourth time in his nine-year career he has done so. Despite his recent scoreless streak, Aho is a must-start in all fantasy formats.