Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Notches hattie in Sunday win
Aho notched a hat trick in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Predators, giving him five goals in his last two games.
It was an impressive performance by the 21-year-old Finn, as he connected for an even-strength goal in the first period, a power-play marker in the second and an empty-netter in the third to clinch the win. It was Aho's fourth multi-point game of the season, allowing him to reach the 50-point plateau after just 45 games. Needless to say, Aho is white hot at the moment and fantasy owners everywhere should be taking full advantage.
