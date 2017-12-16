Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Notches two helpers in win

Aho recorded two assists and four shots during Friday's 5-4 overtime win over Buffalo.

This was just the third game through the past 11 that the sophomore has found the scoresheet, and he owns a discouraging minus-8 rating during that stretch. Aho is still scoring at a better pace than last season, though. So, while there is some game-to-game inconsistency to overcome, his eight goals and 23 points are serviceable offensive numbers in the majority of settings. Additionally, his minus-3 rating for the season hardly impacts his fantasy value.