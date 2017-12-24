Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Notches two points in win

Aho recorded a goal, an assist, four shots and a plus-2 rating during Saturday's 4-2 win over Buffalo.

This was just the fourth time in the past 15 games that Aho has marked the scoresheet, but thankfully for fantasy owners, it was also his third multi-point showing during that span. His game-to-game inconsistency has been frustrating, but with eight goals and 17 assists through 35 games, the sophomore is in line to top last season's 49 points. Most important to dynasty/keeper owners, Aho's long-term outlook remains promising.