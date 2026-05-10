Aho was held off the score sheet in a 3-2 overtime win over Philadelphia on Saturday in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Second Round.

Aho's Canes are a perfect 8-0 this postseason, and they now await the winner from the Buffalo-Montreal series to face in the Eastern Conference Final. But Aho has struggled under heavy checking, and he has just four playoff points (three goals, one assist). Two of his goals were empty netters. Aho will break through at some point -- his talent won't be denied forever. He has 89 points, including 37 goals, in 97 postseason contests since 2018-19.