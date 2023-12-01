Aho contributed a goal in Carolina's 5-4 overtime loss to the Islanders on Thursday.

Aho scored with just three seconds left in the third period to force the game into overtime. With that marker, he's recorded at least a goal in three straight contests and five of his last six outings. Aho's up to six goals and 20 points in 19 appearances this campaign. Given his shooting percentage is 10.3, which is noticeably below his career average of 14.8, it wouldn't be surprising to see his goal pace increase as the season progresses.