Aho scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Aho set up Andrei Svechnikov for the Hurricanes' first goal, and he ended the game himself with a tally at 4:29 of overtime. The 28-year-old Aho has remained steady and excellent with three goals and four assists over his last six outings. For the season, the top-line center has seven goals, 18 points, 41 shots on net, 20 hits and a plus-5 rating through 17 appearances.