Aho scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Aho's points came in the third period, as he set up an Alexander Nikishin goal early in the frame before scoring one of his own with 4:12 left in the contest. The goal was Aho's first of the season to go with five assists, nine shots on net, four hits and a plus-2 rating through four games. The top-line center is among the most consistent players in the league and should hover around a point-per-game pace or better in 2025-26.