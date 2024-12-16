Aho scored a shorthanded goal on four shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Aho tallied at 8:28 of the first period to open the scoring while Jesperi Kotkaniemi was serving a double-minor for high-sticking. The goal was Aho's first since Nov. 25 versus the Stars, but he had seven assists over eight contests between tallies. The 27-year-old center is up to eight goals, 31 points (13 on the power play, two shorthanded), 80 shots on net, 24 hits, 24 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 30 outings this season.