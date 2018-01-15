Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Out indefinitely
Aho has sustained both a lower-body injury and a concussion stemming from his collision with Mark Giordano during Sundays contest, and will be out indefinitely.
During the hit it looked like Aho and Giordano's knees collided, which is more than likely the lower-body injury the 20-year-old is suffering from. This is certainly unfortunate news for the youngster, who was enjoying a partial breakout season with 37 points (16 goals, 21 assists) in 45 games. Brock McGinn or Jeff Skinner should fill Aho's role on the first line and first power-play unit, and there isn't a timetable for his return at the moment.
