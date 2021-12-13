Aho (illness) will not be available for Sunday's contest against Vancouver.
Sunday will be Aho's first missed game of the season. He tallied multiple points in each of his last five games, giving up 15 goals and 32 points through 26 games this season. The 24-year-old center will be questionable for Tuesday's tilt with the Wild.
