Aho (illness) is expected to miss Thursday's tilt against Chicago, per Mark Lazerus of The Athletic.
Aho has found the back of the net in each of his past three outings and four of his last five, so the timing of his absence is particularly unfortunate. He has 17 goals and 51 points in 51 appearances this season. Ryan Suzuki will make his NHL debut.
