Watch Now:

Aho (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus the Sharks.

Aho saw 21:39 of ice time in Sunday's game versus the Ducks, so it's unclear when he was injured. The 26-year-old's absence means the Hurricanes will either have to dress seven defensemen or play a man short in this contest. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's game in Seattle.

More News