Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Overtime hero
Aho recorded a goal, an assist, five shots on net and three hits in Monday's 3-2 overtime win versus the Blackhawks.
Down 2-0 late in the second period, Aho won a faceoff back to Teuvo Teravainen who cut the deficit in half. Michael Ferland later tied the game and sent it to overtime, where Aho beat Cam Ward five hole for the game winner. Aho now has five goals and 22 points in 18 games.
