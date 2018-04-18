Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Paces squad in points
Aho's 2017-18 campaign featured team highs in goals (29) and points (65).
Despite being just 20 years old, the 2015 second-round pick continued to blow past expectations. It helped that Aho fired 200 shots on goal for the second consecutive season and notched 16 points with the man advantage. This caliber of work will be necessary for Aho if he wants to lead the Hurricanes back to the postseason next year.
