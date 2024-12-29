Aho produced a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Aho had a five-game point streak snapped in the first half of the home-and-home set with New Jersey on Friday, but he rebounded with his ninth multi-point effort of the campaign Saturday. The Finnish center has been held off the scoresheet on just two occasions through 12 games in December. Aho has accumulated 12 goals and 26 helpers through 36 appearances.