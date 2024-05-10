Aho recorded an assist in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Rangers in Game 3 on Thursday.

Aho helped on Andrei Svechnikov's game-tying marker late in the third period, but his efforts ultimately failed to prevent Carolina from falling behind 3-0 in the second round. Although the Hurricanes have come up short against the Rangers, Aho has excelled with six assists through three contests in the series. That gives him two goals and nine points across eight playoff outings this year after setting a career high of 89 points (36 goals) in 78 regular-season games.