Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Picks up helper on power play

Aho registered a power-play assist and four PIM in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

It'll go down as a mixed-bag performance for the Finn, as his second-period minor penalty for interference led to the Capitals' second goal. Aho remains a strong force on offense with 37 points (23 goals, 14 helpers) and 121 shots on goal in 41 games. He should be able to reach 70 points this season, and 80 isn't out of the question if he goes on a tear in the second half.