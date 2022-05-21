Aho logged a goal and an assist in Friday's 2-0 victory over the Rangers.
Aho set up a Brendan Smith shorthanded goal in the second period before tallying an empty-netter to seal the win. The 24-year-old forward has three points so far in the series and eight points (four goals, four assists) in the postseason. Aho will look to keep rolling as the Hurricanes take a 2-0 series lead into New York for Game 3.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Ties Game 1 late•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Two-point night in Game 5•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Game-winner among two Game 2 goals•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Trending toward career numbers•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Moving up NHL scoring list•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Pots two including game-winner•