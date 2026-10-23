Aho scored a goal on three shots, dished a power-play assist and added four hits in Thursday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Oilers.

Aho ended a four-game goal drought with a breakaway tally in this contest. He also secured his fifth multi-point effort of the season. The 29-year-old center has been strong to start the campaign, earning seven goals, nine helpers, 37 shots on net, nine hits, 12 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 12 appearances. Seth Jarvis (shoulder) made his season debut on the third line, but it likely won't take long for head coach Rod Brind'Amour to reunite the line of Aho, Jarvis and Andrei Svechnikov as Carolina's top trio.