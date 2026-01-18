Aho distributed three assists and recorded two hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over New Jersey.

Aho was the primary helper on all three of Andrei Svechnikov's goals in Saturday's lopsided win. With the trio of apples, Aho is up to 33 assists, 50 points, 113 shots on net and 43 hits through 49 appearances this season. The 28-year-old center has orchestrated Carolina's offense this season, which has led him to a spot among the top-25 skaters for points. He has seven assists in his last four games and has excelled in a top-line role flanked by Svechnikov and Seth Jarvis. The Hurricanes became the first team in the Eastern Conference to win 30 games this season and have shown no signs of slowing down, which gives Aho great fantasy value moving forward.