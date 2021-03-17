Aho scored a goal on three shots and went 8-4 (66.7 percent) on faceoffs in a 4-2 loss to Detroit on Tuesday.

Aho received a perfect cross-ice feed from Martin Necas and one-timed it from the right circle to square the game at 2-2 just 1:50 into the middle stanza. Aho has been on a nice offensive run since the start of March, amassing five goals and four assists in eight games. He also boasts a plus-6 rating during that time. The 23-year-old owns 11 goals and 15 assists in 28 contests overall in 2020-21.