Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Pockets first goal

Aho snapped a three-game pointless streak with his first goal of the season -- an empty netter -- in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Panthers.

Aho has been a bit slow out of the gate this season, but it was just a matter of time before he found the scoresheet. He had a team-high 13 shots in his first three games, and added six more against the Panthers. As long as he keeps firing the puck with abandon, the points will come. Keep him rolling, fantasy owners.