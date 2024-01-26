Aho found the back of the net in a 3-2 win over New Jersey on Thursday.

Aho opened the scoring just 1:30 into the game. It was his 17th goal and 54th point in 44 contests this season. Aho is on a seven-game scoring streak in which he's supplied two goals and eight points. The 26-year-old has also recorded at least a point in 13 of his last 14 appearances while supplying five goals and 24 points, which makes him one of the hottest forwards in the league.