Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Point streak reaches eight games

Aho picked up an assist and fired two shots on goal in Friday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Aho's goal streak ended at six games, but his point streak continued to eight. In that span, the Finn has seven tallies and five helpers. Aho is at 53 points (31 goals, 22 helpers) in 57 games this season. His assist Friday was his 250th NHL point. The 22-year-old is also slated to skate in his 300th contest Sunday against the Oilers.