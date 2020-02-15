Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Point streak reaches eight games
Aho picked up an assist and fired two shots on goal in Friday's 5-2 win over the Devils.
Aho's goal streak ended at six games, but his point streak continued to eight. In that span, the Finn has seven tallies and five helpers. Aho is at 53 points (31 goals, 22 helpers) in 57 games this season. His assist Friday was his 250th NHL point. The 22-year-old is also slated to skate in his 300th contest Sunday against the Oilers.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Extends goal streak to six•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Goal streak hits five•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Another two-point effort•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Keeps scoring•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Goals in three straight•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Tacks on another goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.