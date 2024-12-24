Aho scored a goal in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Predators.

Aho found the back of the net in the third period to shrink Nashville's lead to two goals, but the Hurricanes couldn't complete what would've been an impressive comeback. Aho has been extremely productive of late, as he's riding a five-game point streak and has cracked the scoresheet in all but one of his last 10 games, a span in which he's racked up 11 points (four goals, seven assists).