Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Point streak snapped
Aho fired seven shots on goal and dished two hits in Saturday's 6-0 loss to the Capitals in Game 6.
Aho led the Hurricanes in shots, but he couldn't solve Capitals goalie Braden Holtby. The dry performance snaps a three-game point streak for the 21-year-old Finn, who will likely need to generate some offense if the Hurricanes' season is to extend beyond Monday's Game 6.
