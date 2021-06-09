Aho provided two shots and four hits along with two penalty minutes in Tuesday night's 2-0 loss to Tampa in Game 5.

The Canes were unable to solve the puzzle that was Andrei Vasilevskiy in this contest, allowing him to post his second shutout of the postseason. After sitting atop the Central Division in the regular season, Aho and the Hurricanes will be going home early in back-to-back seasons. The Finnish center had 11 points in the postseason in as many games, registering 36 shots and 20 hits along the way.