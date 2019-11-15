Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Points flowing freely now
Aho scored a power-play goal and added an assist at even strength in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sabres.
Aho only had two multi-point efforts in his first 17 games this season, but he's matched that total in the last two games, lighting the lamp three times in the process. With his slow start behind him, the 22-year-old center is starting to creep up on the point-per-game he maintained throughout last season.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Lights lamp twice•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Rolling after slow start to season•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Three-point performance in win•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Collects two helpers•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Garners assist•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Seals win with empty-netter•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.