Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Points flowing freely now

Aho scored a power-play goal and added an assist at even strength in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sabres.

Aho only had two multi-point efforts in his first 17 games this season, but he's matched that total in the last two games, lighting the lamp three times in the process. With his slow start behind him, the 22-year-old center is starting to creep up on the point-per-game he maintained throughout last season.