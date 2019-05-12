Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Points in four straight
Aho notched an assist in Sunday's 6-2 loss to Boston.
With six points in his last four games, Aho's play has not been an issue for the Cinderella Canes, yet they still find themselves down 0-2 to a formidable Bruins squad. Returning home for Games 3 and 4, Aho and his teammates must find another gear if they're to make even up what's been a one-sided series up to this point.
