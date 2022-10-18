Aho scored a power-play goal on three shots and distributed two assists in Monday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.
Aho contributed on the Hurricanes' first three goals in the game, and his tally was the game-winner. The 25-year-old is up to two goals and two helpers through three contests this season. He's added nine shots on net and a plus-2 rating, and it appears he is once again locked in as the Hurricanes' No. 1 center.
