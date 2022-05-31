Aho logged an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Rangers in Game 7.

Aho wasn't kept quiet in the second round, logging two goals and four helpers in seven games, but the Hurricanes fell a game short of advancing. The 24-year-old finished the postseason with 11 points, 32 shots on net, 23 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-1 rating in 14 contests as the Canes' top-line center. He enjoyed a productive regular season with 37 goals, 81 points, 221 shots on net and a plus-18 rating in 79 appearances, and he'll look to keep up that level of offense in 2022-23.