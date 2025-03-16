Aho scored a goal, dished a power-play assist, and took two shots on net in Saturday's 5-0 win over Philadelphia.

Aho lit the lamp for Saturday's opening goal before providing the main helper for Taylor Hall's power-play tally. Saturday was Aho's first multi-point performance since Feb. 8 and 16th multi-point outing of the season. The 27-year-old is up to 25 goals, 39 assists and 173 assists across 66 appearances this season. Carolina's superstar has been hot since the beginning of February with 13 points in his last 13 outings. Aho ranks 30th in the league in points and should provide high-level value in fantasy for the rest of the season. Look for him to contend for the 75-point mark for the fourth time in his career.