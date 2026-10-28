Aho scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 2-1 victory over the Bruins.

The star center finished an odd-man rush midway through the third period on the counter-attack, as Aho was just able to get his stick on Andrei Svechnikov's centering pass and tap a backhand past Jeremy Swayman. It was Aho's first GWG of the season, but hardly his first clutch moment -- 69 of his 318 career regular-season tallies have been game-winners, along with nine of his 39 playoff goals. Through 14 games to begin 2026-27, Aho's delivered eight goals and 19 points, including three goals and three assists on the power play.