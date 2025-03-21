Aho scored a goal on five shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Aho gave the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead at 4:58 of the third period, and his go-ahead goal stood as the game-winner. The 27-year-old center has scored six times and added three assists over his last 10 outings, providing excellent offense in a top-line role. For the season, Aho has 26 goals, 65 points, 178 shots, a plus-6 rating, 49 hits and 42 PIM across 67 appearances.