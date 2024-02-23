Aho scored his 21st goal of the season in Thursday's 1-0 win over the Panthers.

The 26-year-old didn't wait for overtime to deliver his seventh game-winning goal of 2023-24, but he maintained his flair for the dramatic -- Aho jumped on a loose puck in the slot, spun around and went top shelf past Sergei Bobrovsky with only 19 seconds left in the third period. Aho is up to 21 goals and 60 points through 53 games this season, and Thursday's tally was the 52nd GWG of his career, putting him only five back of Hall of Famer Ron Francis for the all-time franchise lead. Francis needed 1,186 career games in a Whalers or Hurricanes sweater to accumulate his 57 winners, while Aho's racked up his in less than half that time (573 games).