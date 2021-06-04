Aho scored two goals, dished an assist and added two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Lightning in Game 3.

Aho had an assist on Brett Pesce's second-period goal, then scored one of his own 2:25 later to double the Hurricanes' lead. The Lightning rallied back, but Aho's second goal of the game was a power-play tally in overtime to seal the win. The 23-year-old is up to seven goals, three assists, 36 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-6 rating through nine playoff contests.